Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings (Half-PPR)

What exactly are the Miami Dolphins? It's unclear if anyone knows at this point, but it's looking likely that Week 10 could be the inflection point we've been waiting for where they reveal their true colors (both for real-life NFL purposes and fantasy football). With Tua Tagovailoa back in the mix, Miami is undoubtedly a better offense, which has been favorable for fantasy football managers looking for an edge. Still, as we've seen in years past, fantasy football production does not always equal quality NFL play.

One of the biggest question marks emerging from the somewhat murky outlook in Miami (and the emergence of RB De'Von Achane in the receiving game) is what to do now with star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Despite getting paid this offseason, he has yet to become a true focal point of the offense, with just a single game with more than six targets this year. Meanwhile, he's still seeking his first top-15 finish in fantasy football leagues on the year.

How many Dolphins and Rams players should you squeeze into your Week 10 lineups? The limit may not exist.

