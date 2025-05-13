Fantasy Football Predictions: 2025 rookie class offers everything from immediate star power to sleeper appeal

As we continue to get to know the 2025 rookie class, Yahoo Fantasy football analysts Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski share their predictions on the type of impact key first-year players at each position will have this season.

Quarterbacks

Cam Ward, Titans: He'll get a chance to start right away, but he's unlikely to be a fantasy option outside of SuperFlex leagues. — Dalton Del Don

Jaxson Dart, Giants: Nope, sorry, you are not gonna fool me with Lane Kiffin QBs. I was avoiding this guy way back when he was called "Matt Corral." — Andy Behrens

Jalen Milroe, Seahawks: I doubt he starts Year 1, but if he ever sees the field, he has the rushing chops to be usable in fantasy. — Matt Harmon

Tyler Shough, Saints: He is the likely favorite to start in Week 1. If Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed can stay healthy, there will be downfield opportunities. — Scott Pianowski

Shedeur Sanders, Browns: He has a wide range of outcomes; maybe he could see starts as a Cleveland rookie, but it's also possible he won't make the team. — Scott Pianowski

Running backs

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: I'm ready to start the conversation for Jeanty at the RB5 spot. That puts him behind Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry. — Matt Harmon

Omarion Hampton, Chargers: Najee Harris will get veteran respect early, but you'll want Hampton by midseason. He should rank inside the top 24 RBs. — Matt Harmon

Quinshon Judkins, Browns: Cleveland has little RB depth, so Judkins could start quickly. His simple path to volume will be the easiest road to fantasy juice. — Scott Pianowski

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots: I would suspect Henderson is quickly going to be the most important RB on the team. I'm already excited to think about drafting him. — Scott Pianowski

RJ Harvey, Broncos: Harvey has issues with pass-blocking that could limit his ceiling, but he makes sense as a post-Round 5 sleeper pick with potential offseason hype pushing him higher. — Matt Harmon

Kaleb Johnson, Steelers: Even if the Steelers target him for a two-down role, he could carry possible RB3 upside for fantasy right away. — Scott Pianowski

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars: Tuten will be a late-round target for me as long as ball security issues don't crop up and training camp reports indicate he's being mixed in. — Matt Harmon

Cam Skattebo, Giants: Rugged runner with reliable hands, and found his way to a depth chart where there's some opportunity. Monitor his usage in training camp. — Matt Harmon

Jaydon Blue, Cowboys: Blue might not be the featured RB, but the depth chart is wide open and Dallas has a hulking OL that could give him plenty of wide-open lanes. — Matt Harmon

Wide Receivers

Travis Hunter, Jaguars: He has limitless potential as a wideout — special hands and separation skills. I'd bet he's a full-time offensive player. — Matt Harmon

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: Just a perfect match of player and team, a huge win for Bryce Young. McMillan is gonna see 120 targets as a rookie. — Andy Behrens

Matthew Golden, Packers: He'll have some big weeks, but he'll be tough to consistently trust in fantasy with so many options in a spread Green Bay offense. My player comp for Golden is Santana Moss. — Dalton Del Don

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are clearly ahead of Egbuka on the priority chart. Baker Mayfield is the big winner here, but Egbuka starts as a fantasy WR4, with WR3 upside. — Scott Pianowski

Jayden Higgins, Texans: There were landing spots where I'd have been nervous Higgins would be miscast as an X-receiver. That is not the case in Houston. — Matt Harmon

Luther Burden III, Bears: Few receiving prospects in the 2025 draft class have a ceiling like Burden's, but the range of outcomes is wide and competition for targets will be heated. — Andy Behrens

Tre Harris, Chargers: He'll have spike weeks as Justin Herbert's new outside receiver, but fantasy expectations should be held in check as a rookie. — Dalton Del Don

Jack Bech, Raiders: Fits really well in the big slot role that Chip Kelly has long sought for his offenses. He could finish second on the team behind Brock Bowers in catches. — Matt Harmon

Kyle Williams, Patriots: With the chops to play both inside and outside, Williams might quickly become a featured part of the offense, pushing to fantasy WR3/4 relevance. — Scott Pianowski

Elic Ayomanor, Titans: It would be a surprise if he became fantasy relevant in year one. — Andy Behrens

Jalen Royals, Chiefs: He secured nice dynasty value landing in Kansas City, but it will take injuries for him to make a major fantasy impact as a rookie. — Dalton Del Don

Tight ends

Colston Loveland, Bears: Just in case you'd forgotten, Ben Johnson has been known to feed high-value targets to talented rookie tight ends. Loveland clearly has top-8 TE potential. — Andy Behrens

Tyler Warren, Colts: The team's WR depth could cap Warren's upside. Don't let the recent rookie success of Bowers and Sam LaPorta lead you to overdraft Warren; most TEs need time to learn the pro game. — Scott Pianowski

Mason Taylor, Jets: Reliable hands and in-line tight end ability for a wide open depth chart. Taylor is a nice late-round dart throw at TE. — Matt Harmon

Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks: He's a unique tight end who's fast and can run an extensive route tree. There's long-term fantasy upside, but he enters 2025 as Seattle's TE2 at best. — Dalton Del Don

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns: He turns 21 in mid-July, so let's consider him more of a dynasty-league target, not a must-get guy for redraft leagues. — Scott Pianowski

Terrance Ferguson, Rams: Sean McVay is definitely gonna have a plan for Ferguson. He's a sneaky candidate to lead all rookie tight ends in fantasy scoring. — Andy Behrens

Gunnar Helm, Titans: He's a long shot for any fantasy value likely buried on Tennessee's depth chart as a rookie. — Dalton Del Don