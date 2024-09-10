Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

Did you invest in an early-round tight end? If so, you may be on the brink of panic, after a number of top names disappointed in your Week 1 fantasy lineups. From the tried-and-true options like veterans Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews on through the speculative upside adds like Dalton Kincaid, there was no shortage on shattered hopes for a strong start to the season.

In fact, not a single one of the tight ends who were drafted in the top-four rounds of drafts based on Yahoo ADP — including Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Trey McBride and Mark Andrews — managed a finish inside the top-seven on the week.

That wasn't the only bad news, either. Those who elected to wait on tight end in their fantasy drafts also caught some damage, as David Njoku (ankle) and Jake Ferguson (knee) could miss time with their respective injuries suffered in Week 1.

To help you avoid some further disappointments in Week 2, our fantasy football experts will help you navigate your start/sit decisions at tight end with their Week 2 TE rankings for full-PPR scoring formats.

Which tight end disappointment do you think bounces back in Week 2?