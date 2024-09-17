Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the injuries are already piling up — especially at the wide receiver position. Puka Nacua? Out. Cooper Kupp? Out. A.J. Brown? Out. Deebo Samuel? Out. It's tough sledding out there for the folks who invested their early draft picks in the wide receiver market.

Even those who had healthy assets like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle aren't getting off scott-free, dealing with an absence from their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) which could limit their week-to-week upside.

If the injuries have you reeling, or you're just looking for sleeper at receiver, our analysts are here to help with their Week 3 wide receiver rankings in full-PPR scoring formats.

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 3?