Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

The Chicago Bears have a long, long way to go when it comes to fixing their passing game, but Week 11 was a good first step for Caleb Williams & Co. to take following the dismissal of former OC Shane Waldron. Williams produced two 60+ wide receivers in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, topping 230+ passing yards for the first time since Week 5.

This week, the Bears will get a tricky matchup against the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings and a Brian Flores defense that has put opposing QBs in a blender at times this season. The good news for fantasy managers is, however, that the matchup has been favorable in terms of game script and volume for opposing wide receivers. The Vikings rank third in receiving yards per game to opposing WRs (184.4) and are tied for the eighth-most receiving TDs allowed to the position, amounting to the third-most fantasy points per game this year.

Though it probably isn't a great spot for Williams specifically, rookie Rome Odunze and veteran DJ Moore might just be in a position to see some volume, and with that, fantasy production. Are you brave enough to start the Bears WRs in your flex this week? Find out where they rank in our team's Week 12 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who will your start at the flex in your PPR league?