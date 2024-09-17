Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

As if the injury to Christian McCaffrey wasn't bad enough, fantasy managers are also left reeling after Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2, making finding depth at the position as crucial as ever.

[Week 3 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Luckily, other top-drafted assets like Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson are stepping up, both having held an integral role in their respective teams' passing games to this point in the season, each with 10+ targets through the first two weeks. Oh, then there's Alvin Kamara, who won fantasy managers their Week 2 campaigns with a four-touchdown outing. So yeah. At least there's some positives in the mix!

Whether you're looking for a replacement for Pacheco or the next "boom" performance, our analysts have you covered with their Week 3 running back rankings for PPR scoring formats.

Which running back do you project will lead the pack in Week 3?