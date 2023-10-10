National

Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

Is it time for fantasy football managers to worry about Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb?

Lamb hasn't surpassed 20 half-PPR points this season, just missing the mark in Week 2 when he scored 19.80 against the Jets. Beyond that one game, he hasn't scored over 15 points once, with the lowest output of his season coming in Week 5 (6.90 points).

That's not what fantasy managers were expecting when they drafted Lamb at the end or the first round or start of the second.

Here's to hoping Lamb bounces back in Week 6 against the Chargers.

Check out where Lamb lands in our WR rankings for Week 6:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 6 fantasy WR leaderboard?

