Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

The tight end position has been a challenging one to navigate this season, as most of the players drafted as "locks" at the position have sorely disappointed to this point. Week 6 offered some pleasant surprises, however, including another 24+ point outing from Bears TE Cole Kmet (heading into a bye this week), a two-touchdown performance from George Kittle and a breakout game for Jaguars TE Evan Engram.

After a strong 2023 campaign where Engram finished as the overall TE2 in fantasy, Engram's start to the year was derailed after a disappointing Week 1 and suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2's pregame warmups. He made up for it in a big way in Week 7, though, managing an 18.2-point day as Jacksonville's leading receiver.

With plenty of options coming to life in fantasy over the past couple of weeks, you may find yourself with some challenging decisions. To help you with this week's most challenging start/sit options, our team of analysts is here with their Week 7 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 7?