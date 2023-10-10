Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings

Is it time we start talking about Jared Goff as a top-tier fantasy football option at quarterback? Goff is currently the 10th-highest-scoring fantasy QB through five weeks, having already scored 15+ points three times this season.

And while Goff doesn't have the rushing upside (he also has shown some eye-opening home-road splits throughout his career) of some of the QBs in that top 10, he leads an incredibly potent offense, from their offensive line to their running game to a passing game full of young, exciting weapons.

That said, a tough test lies in store in Week 6, when Goff and the Lions go to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.

Check out where Goff lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 6:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 6 QB leaderboard?