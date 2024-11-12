Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

The New Orleans Saints have found themselves in dire straights at the WR position this season, set to be without WR2 Rashid Shaheed for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Meanwhile, former first-round pick (and WR1) Chris Olave has found himself on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion of the season, out for at least the next three weeks.

The Saints leaned on a combination RB Alvin Kamara in a big way, having seen 23 total opportunities on the day, but it was WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling who exploded for a whopping 25.9 fantasy points for a WR2 finish on the week. Given that he's competing for targets with Mason Tipton and Kevin Austin at WR, it seems that it could be another spot start for MVS to shine up against the Cleveland Browns — currently allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.

