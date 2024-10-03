Fantasy Football Sleepers: Several backup RBs with potential to gain ground in Week 5

Week 4 was a solid run for the fantasy football sleeper page. Geno Smith and Andy Dalton each finished inside the QB1 starting line, and Xavier Legette and Roschon Johnson both had touchdowns, even if Johnson didn't push past D'Andre Swift as we had hoped. Anyway, there were hits. Let's try to keep the momentum rolling.

TE Tucker Kraft at Rams (46% rostered)

I suspect this could be the last week Kraft qualifies for this column, which focuses on players rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues. He was a smash in Week 4 against Minnesota (6-53-1, nine targets), and don't overlook the 2-point conversion catch, either. Not only does that play score in all fantasy leagues, but it also reflects possible goal-line equity going forward.

Green Bay's passing tree is a little tidier these days with Christian Watson hurt. The Rams have struggled with their seam coverage, allowing the sixth-most points to the tight end position. Kraft's matchups get harder in the weeks ahead, but that's a problem for a different day. Last week's Kraft usage can easily carry over into Week 5.

RB Trey Sermon at Jaguars (31%)

We're still trying to figure out exactly what Sermon is as a pro — he's only seen 87 carries through four professional seasons. But he's made an adequate 4.3 yards from those opportunities, and the Colts might need him to start in Week 5 while Jonathan Taylor rehabs an ankle injury. Fantasy managers probably can't call on Sermon confidently should Taylor dress on Sunday, but if Taylor is scratched, the plug-and-play is approved. Jacksonville is the seventh-best draw for opposing running backs.

RB Alexander Mattison at Broncos (37%)

The sledding could be rough against a Broncos defense that sprung upsets on the Buccaneers and Jets the last two weeks. But Mattison has outplayed Zamir White all year and White lost a fumble last week; even head coach Antonio Pierce has suggested it's time to consider some backfield changes. Running back decisions for fantasy so often come down to solving for opportunity, and I think Mattison will be the busiest Las Vegas RB this week. That offers some utility.

WRs Tutu Atwell (13%), Jordan Whittington (7%) vs. Packers

Obviously the Rams don't have their primary wideouts right now, and the offensive line has been riddled with injuries all year. But give Sean McVay time, and he'll find answers. Atwell has gotten deep in two straight weeks (93 yards, 82 yards), and Whittington carved out a healthy market share last week (6-62-0 on eight targets).

The Packers were riddled by Sam Darnold last week and are the seventh-best matchup for opposing receivers. This game also looks like a possible track meet, with the total set at 49 points.

QB Andy Dalton at Bears (15%)

Quarterback streaming has become more difficult as we enter October, as many of the previous answers have graduated from this column. Justin Fields is now rostered in 52% of Yahoo leagues, while Geno Smith trades at 59%. They're approved for use in all leagues, and good on you if you were proactive.

The hope is that Dalton can hold his water against the Bears and Falcons the next two weeks, because the Week 7 draw against Washington is gold. Chicago has allowed the second-lowest QB rating through four weeks, and it's only given up two touchdown passes. If you dial up Dalton, I suspect you're one of the Jalen Hurts or Jared Goff managers who's probably looking for a one-week rental. At least Dalton is surrounded by decent help, with Diontae Johnson playing well, Xavier Legette emerging and Chuba Hubbard in fine form over his past three games.

WR Tre Tucker at Broncos (14%)

Denver's pass defense has been excellent all year, and Pittsburgh is no picnic in Week 6, either. But we need to recognize Tucker has become a regular player for the Raiders, and that role isn't going to vanish with Davante Adams in limbo (not expected to play Week 5, likely to be traded later this month).

Tucker has touchdowns in back-to-back games, and he ran a route on 25-of-26 dropbacks last week. Watching preseason football can often lead you to some empty doorways, but Tucker's splashy August apparently was more signal than noise.

TE Cade Otton vs. Falcons (29%)

Otton's roster tag remains in a reasonable spot because he doesn't have a touchdown yet, but the usage is coming along. He has 17 targets over the last two weeks, catching 13 passes over that span and finishing as the TE14 and TE11 in half-point PPR formats. Heck, those stats look divine to the Mark Andrews manager right now.

The Tampa Bay passing tree is about average in width and the Falcons have been the ninth-easiest matchup for tight ends. With four NFL teams sitting out in Week 5, Otton makes sense as a streamer in smaller leagues and an add-and-keep for deeper formats.

RB Antonio Gibson vs. Dolphins (26%)

I understand if you don't want to go near the Patriots offense right now. They slotted dead last when I revisited the Fantasy Team Power Rankings this week, with good reason. They're 31st in points and 32nd in yards. The offensive line has not played well. The passing-game usage is fairly splintered, too. Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Corey Dillon, they're not walking through that door.

So you'll have to squint to see a window for Gibson, but it's here. First, he's getting more work than you might realize — 29 touches in three weeks and six catches in the last two games. And I wonder if that role could increase if Rhamondre Stevenson continues to fumble; New England's feature back has put the ball on the ground in four straight games, losing two of them. Miami's front seven has been vulnerable, giving up the fourth-most points to fantasy running backs. How desperate are things in your backfield? Maybe Gibson can help.