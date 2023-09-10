Fantasy football waiver wire: Ravens backfield to dominate Week 2 pickups after J.K. Dobbins injury

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider putting in a waiver for ahead of Week 2.

Justice Hill (2% rostered) / Gus Edwards (19%), RBs, Baltimore Ravens

Injuries suck. No ifs, ands or buts about it. But they sting even more when they happen to a player who's coming into the season finally healthy after already recovering from a devastating injury. Unfortunately, that's exactly the case with J.K. Dobbins in Week 1.

Dobbins looked like he was heading toward a productive return to the field (eight carries, 22 yards, 1 score; two catches, 15 yards) until he suffered an injury that turned out to be a torn Achilles. Dobbins is expected to miss the rest of the 2023-24 season.

In Dobbins' stead, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill carried the load for the Ravens, but Hill got the big fantasy points, scoring two short touchdowns on the ground.

It's likely both Edwards and Hill will form a committee moving forward for the Ravens, and it's possible they could both produce as part of an efficient Baltimore offense, making them both worth pickups (but don't break the FAB bank on either of them).

But remember, the Ravens do have Melvin Gordon on their practice squad, and there are some veteran free agents (Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette) out there. This is undoubtedly a situation fantasy managers must monitor closely, but unless one RB separates himself from the pack it's unlikely one we can rely on right now.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (7%)

Obviously, the Jonathan Taylor situation looms very large with the Colts, but even if he's healthy he won't be able to touch the field until Week 5. Deon Jackson got the start and led the Colts in carries with 13, but his performance was abysmal (just 14 yards) against the Jaguars. He did catch five balls (for another measly 14 yards), but he also fumbled the football twice.

It's unlikely that either Jake Funk or rookie Evan Hull will suddenly get more work after Jackson's subpar performance. That leaves Zack Moss, who was inactive in Week 1 with a forearm injury.

Moss has flashed in the past, and he was able to practice in a limited capacity this week before being ruled out. He's worth a speculative add.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (55%)

Consider this your last call on Allgeier, as well as your call to rush to the waiver wire to see if he's still available.

Allgeier looked excellent in Week 1 against the Panthers, rushing the ball 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Of course, rookie Bijan Robinson grabs all the headlines, but realize that this Falcons team could challenge for the league lead in rushing attempts (look away, Drake London managers); both Robinson and Allgeier scored touchdowns, with Robinson getting his through the air in spectacular fashion (six catches on six targets).

Basically, both these backs could succeed in fantasy, and Allgeier already has a 1,000-yard season on his resume. Go grab Allgeier if he's still on the waiver wire.