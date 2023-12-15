Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of, if not, the most consistent wide receivers in all of fantasy this season. He delivered a nine-game stretch of either 100 receiving yards or one touchdown at one point!

So that's why his Week 14 performance hurt so much.

St. Brown scored his lowest fantasy-point total of the year this past week, with just 3.60 points. Or course, this was likely through little fault of his own, as Jared Goff was victim to the elements yet again.

Here's to hoping St. Brown bounces back in a big way in Week 15.

Check out St. Brown and the rest of the wide receivers in our rankings for Week 15:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 15 fantasy WR leaderboard?