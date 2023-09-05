Fantasy Football Week 1 TE Rankings

We likely would all be in agreement when we say we want the fantasy tight end position to be as deep as the running back, maybe even the wide receiver position, in 2023.

Perhaps a healthy Darren Waller, now the presumed No. 1 target for Daniel Jones on the Giants, can help with that.

We know a healthy Waller is a threat to be the top fantasy scorer at tight end. Now, we can hope for Kyle Pitts to reach his potential and for the likes of Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta and Luke Musgrave to inject some much-needed consistent production into the position.

[Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out how Waller and all the tight ends stack up in our Week 1 rankings:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy TE leaderboard?