Fantasy Football RB rankings for 2023

The running back position seems like it's being devalued in the NFL, and that's almost reflective of how things have been turning out in fantasy football. No, we still have to start two per week, and they still get drafted highly. But, there are less and less automatic fantasy RB1s available, and more committees to sift through.

That's why stalwarts like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb are so valuable in our game. While McCaffrey is the unanimous top-ranked running back this season, there's a debate who should be next off the board.

We also have some fresh faces like Bijan Robinson in the fold, a talented young back who's set for a big workload in his respective backfield. Some are even calling Robinson the second coming of Saquon Barkley — but maybe even better. Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted after him and joins a high-octane Lions offense where he's expected to show off Alvin Kamara-like receiving skill.

And what about Jonathan Taylor? Where do you draft him? The talent is there, but he's mired in one of the most dramatic contract disputes in recent memory.

Check out where Robinson, Gibbs, Taylor and the rest of the running backs land in our analysts' half-point-per-reception draft rankings for the 2023 season:

Do you expect Robinson and Gibbs to reach their potential (and meet the hype)? Will tried-and-true stars like McCaffrey, Ekeler and Chubb dominate the position yet again? Who are your top targets?