Fantasy Football: Our biggest draft mistakes in 2024

You don't have to be right all that often to win a fantasy football league. You just have to be a little more right than the teams sitting next to you.

At least that's what I keep telling myself.

Transparency and humbleness are always welcome in this corner, so here are the top five things I got wrong on the 2024 season — at least, as things sit entering Week 5.

👊 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

I had concerns about Kamara stepping into an age-29 season and working behind a suspect offensive line, but the blocking has been fine and Kamara has already collected 536 total yards and five touchdowns. Kamara's also on pace for a career-best 340 carries (100 past his previous high), so the Saints need to be judicious forward. But so far, he looks terrific.

💪 Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley averaged a mere 4.4 yards per touch in his final four New York seasons, but that's perked up to 6.1 in his opening Philadelphia month. Barkley also has five quick touchdowns, opposed to just two tush push scores for Jalen Hurts.

💨 J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers

He played in just 9-of-51 games the three previous seasons, so I treated him carefully all summer, despite the assumption that Jim Harbaugh would run the ball liberally. Alas, there's been plenty of pep in every Dobbins step; he's averaging 6.1 yards per carry, opposed to just 3.0 for Gus Edwards. Dobbins also has 10 catches to just one for the Gus Bus.

📉 Breece Hall, New York Jets

I thought Hall would be one of the most bankable bell cows, but 20-year-old Braelon Allen has pushed for an immediate role in the Jets offense and New York has struggled to finish drives at the goal line.

📈 Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

I've always loved the talent, I just wasn't sure how much volume and goal-line work Gibbs would be given. But the Detroit offense has steered more into the running attack this year, allowing Gibbs to score four times and easily outkick his summer ADP. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta have been mild fantasy disappointments through four games, though they were trending upward during last week's win over Seattle.