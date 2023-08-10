Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: It's a great time to stream starting pitchers

The coming weekend is a terrific time to stream fantasy starting pitchers, as you’ll find a long list of hurlers at the bottom of this article who have plenty of skill and favorable upcoming matchups. The best moves on the hitting side are less obvious, but those who need help should find what they need from the A’s, Nats, Braves and Dodgers.

Top players to add

Zack Gelof (2B, Oakland A’s, 19%)

Gelof has been a fantasy manager’s dream since joining the A’s, collecting six homers and six steals in 22 games. And the rookie is in perfect position to keep things rolling this weekend, when he faces three beatable Nats starters and a Washington bullpen with a 5.06 ERA. Additionally, Gelof should swipe a base against catcher Keibert Ruiz, who leads the Majors in steals allowed by a wide margin.

Kutter Crawford (SP, Boston Red Sox, 41%)

Based on his results alone (3.80 ERA, 1.15 WHIP), Crawford should be rostered in more leagues. And adding the right-hander right now makes even more sense with a Sunday start against the lowly Tigers (.672 OPS) on the horizon. Even in the shallowest of leagues, Crawford should be started this weekend.

Steven Matz (SP, St. Louis Cardinals, 46%)

Matz has thrived of late, allowing just two runs across his past four starts. He should have no trouble continuing his hot streak when he takes the mound on Saturday against a Royals lineup that ranks 27th in OPS. And Matz could be more than a one-start streamer, as all his remaining August starts should be against teams with losing records.

Josiah Gray (SP, Washington Nationals, 37%)

I’ll be honest that I’m not a big fan of Gray, who owns a bloated lifetime 1.38 WHIP and has struggled with the long ball at times in his career. But I’m fine with streaming Gray on Sunday when he works at home against an A’s lineup that ranks last in baseball in OPS and won-loss record.

Matchups to Target

Braves @ Mets

Hitters on the Braves and Mets are the best volume plays this weekend, as they are the only two clubs who will play four games. Atlanta will send out a better collection of starters than the rebuilding Mets, which means that fantasy managers should target Braves hitters first. Marcell Ozuna (51% rostered), Orlando Arcia (62%) and Eddie Rosario (15%) are the top Atlanta targets.

Nationals vs. A’s

Although neither of these teams has great lineups, they are likely to score several runs this weekend, as Oakland ranks last in the Majors in ERA and Washington has been the least effective staff in baseball since July 1. Keibert Ruiz (42%) is a catcher to stream this weekend, while Lane Thomas (89%), CJ Abrams (80%) and Joey Meneses (65%) are solid options in very shallow leagues. Zack Gelof (19%) is the man to grab from the A's.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Los Angeles should score early and often against three Rockies starters with an ERA over 4.80 and a relief corps with a 4.84 ERA. Colorado is deploying lefty starters in two of the three games, which makes Kiké Hernandez (12%), Chris Taylor (19%) and Amed Rosario (62%) good options in deep leagues.

Matchups to Avoid

Orioles @ Mariners

Baltimore's offense could be stifled by a strong trio of Seattle starters. Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander are the three Orioles who can remain in lineups.

Yankees @ Marlins

Jesús Luzardo, Sandy Alcántara and Eury Pérez are a trio of formidable foes for a Yankees lineup that has struggled in many recent games. Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres are the only Yankees to keep active in shallow leagues, and Harrison Bader can stay in 12-team lineups.

White Sox vs. Brewers

Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta are arguably the best trio of starters that any team is sending to the mound this weekend. Aside from Luis Robert Jr. (who is currently day-to-day) and Andrew Vaughn, I would try to bench my White Sox hitters.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Kutter Crawford vs. DET (Sunday, 41)

Steven Matz @ KC (Saturday, 46)

Cristopher Sánchez vs. MIN (Friday, 31)

Josiah Gray vs. OAK (Sunday, 37)

Yonny Chirinos vs. NYM (Sunday, 7)

Andrew Heaney @ SF (Saturday, 64)

Tarik Skubal @ BOS (Friday, 45)

Seth Lugo @ ARI (Sunday, 43)

Yusei Kikuchi vs. CHC (Sunday, 68)

Chase Silseth @ HOU (Sunday, 27)

Kyle Gibson @ SEA (Friday, 55)

Rich Hill @ ARI (Saturday, 11)

Brandon Pfaadt vs. SD (Sunday, 8)

José Urquidy vs. LAA (Sunday, 37)

Matt Manning @ BOS (Saturday, 9)

Jameson Taillon @ TOR (Sunday, 41)