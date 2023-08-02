Family pleads for help in search for missing Georgia mother of 4

(GEORGIA)--The mother of a Georgia woman who vanished more than two weeks ago, issued an emotional plea on Wednesday for anyone with knowledge of her daughter's whereabouts to contact police.

Clarine Andujar-White, the mother of the missing woman, Imani Serafina Roberson, said her daughter came to her home for Sunday dinner on July 16 with her children and has not been seen since.

She said her 29-year-old daughter is a married mother of four children, including a 1-month-old infant.

"Imani loves her children. I know she would never leave her children or myself. Please help me reunite these babies with their mother," a tearful Andujar-White said at a joint news conference on Wednesday afternoon with Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett.

Levett said investigators have spent more than 400 hours searching for Roberson, who was last seen driving a white Mazda SUV.

He said investigators issued a search warrant on Roberson's home in Conyers, Georgia, on July 19, and gathered evidence that prompted them to search for her in Atlanta and South Fulton County.

"I have assured the family that we are going to find her daughter. We’re going to find out why her daughter is missing and so we’re urging the community to assist us with that," Levett said.

Andujar-White described her daughter as 5-foot-2 with a small build, dark brown eyes, a caramel complexion and reddish braided hair. She said her daughter wears glasses and has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Atlanta police said Roberson's car was spotted in southwest Atlanta on July 16, the day she went missing.

Levett said that on the day Roberson vanished she went to her mother's home for dinner with her four children. He said that after dinner, Roberson and two of her children left to go home and the other two children stayed with Andujar-White.

Andujar-White said her daughter left her home about 5:30 p.m. with two of her younger children and was planning to drive to her residence two streets away.

She said the next day, she called her daughter repeatedly but got no answer. She went to her daughter's residence, but nobody was home, she said.

Andujar-White said she then reported her daughter missing to the sheriff's office.

Andujar-White said three of her children have died in the past two decades. She did not say how they perished.

"Over the course of the last 20 years I have lost three children, please help me bring Imani home," Andujar-White said. "Anyone who thinks they may have seen her or the car, please... There is no detail too small. We really need your help."

ABC News' Brittany Gaddy contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.