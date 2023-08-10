Ex-NFL cornerback Buster Skrine arrested in Canada on fraud charges

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Toronto this week and faces multiple fraud charges, Canadian police announced Thursday.

Authorities allege Skrine, 34, used fraudulent checks at Canadian banks in the area to open accounts and withdraw more than $100,000 before the checks could clear. Police apprehended Skrine on Wednesday at at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

He was charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to produce money, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000. A bail hearing was held for Skrine but police did not reveal what his bail was set at.

Skrine played 11 years in the NFL, mostly for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He last played in 2021 season for the Tennessee Titans. Skrine finished his career with 10 interceptions, 88 pass break-ups and 590 combined tackles. He also accrued around $40.37 million career earnings during his time in the league, according to Spotrac.