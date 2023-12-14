The end of the Warriors dynasty, Giannis game ball drama & Wemby does it all | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together to talk about Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by the NBA, Giannis fighting with the Pacers over a game ball and the 1st place Minnesota Timberwolves.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss Draymond Green's indefinite suspension by the NBA and whether it is a sign of the end of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. Jake also talks about what the Warriors might be looking to do on the trade market.

Jake is in San Antonio to watch the Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers (without LeBron James), and he has a lot of thoughts about what Gregg Popovich and the Spurs are doing as the team has lost 18 games in a row. The development of young players is the #1 priority in San Antonio, but are they getting too aimless and experimental?

Giannis Antetokounmpo set a career high, and a Milwaukee Bucks franchise high, when he scored 64 points against the Indiana Pacers last night. But the big news story is how upset he was about not getting the game ball delivered to him after the win, which just adds more fuel to this budding rivalry that started in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Finally, the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for the best record in the NBA (along with the Boston Celtics) and are finally seeing the potential that they hoped to achieve when they traded for Rudy Gobert before last season. Dan explains why this team is a real championship contender, and Jake talks about what the potential fallout could be if the T’Wolves can’t find success in the playoffs this year.

