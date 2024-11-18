Elementary school student survives bathroom incident after allegedly found hanging from door hook. Sheriff’s office investigating

WALDORF, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland is investigating an incident where an elementary school student was allegedly found hanging on a hook in a school bathroom, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told ABC News on Monday. The injuries to the student were described by his parents as severe bruising on his neck and face.

The alleged incident took place on Friday afternoon at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland.

The parents of the student, whose identity has not been disclosed because he is a minor, spoke out about the incident on the condition of anonymity to protect their son's identity in an interview with the ABC affiliate in Washington D.C., WJLA.

They said that their son is a second grader in Charles County, Maryland, and is recovering from his injuries.

"[School officials] said that he was choking, so we're thinking that he was at lunch and he's choking off of food," the boy's mother told WJLA.

In her interview with WJLA, the mother also said that the principal told the family their son was "horseplaying" with a fourth grader in the bathroom and that his jacket accidentally got caught on a hook.

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School Principal Carrie Burke said in a letter to the community that was obtained by ABC News that the incident occurred while two students were "reportedly horseplaying" in the bathroom when one student's jacket "got caught on a stall door hook," and "the student was not able to free themselves and the other student involved was also not able to help them."

"This student left the bathroom to seek help from staff and reported the incident to administrators. Administrators responded and were able to assist, but staff called 911 for additional precautionary medical support," Burke added.

Burke claimed misinformation was shared in the community amid confusion over the incident but said that "due to privacy reasons," she is "not able to share any additional details."

In her interview with WJLA, the boy's mother cast doubt on the principal's statement and is demanding more answers from the school.

"[The principal] said before she got him down, he was foaming out the mouth, unconscious, and it was from horse playing ... That doesn't make sense to me," she told WJLA.

"I want someone to be held accountable for what happened to our child," she added.

In a letter to the community, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Maria Navarro said the school district is investigating the incident.

Navarro pushed back against claims that the school district is "covering up" the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"I have seen comments online stating that the school and CCPS are covering up what happened. This is not true. The principal nor the school system are hiding anything. Rather, we are sharing what information we can while we conduct a full investigation," Navarro wrote in the letter.

"The investigation is ongoing; speculation about what did or did not happen as well as the circulation of misinformation impedes the investigation process," Navarro said, adding that on Friday the school resource officer filed a preliminary report with the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Navarro said in the letter that "any student who is found to violate the CCPS Code of Student Conduct faces disciplinary consequences, and it is imperative that we have all the information so that we can adequately address consequences."

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

