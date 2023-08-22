Ekeler's Edge: Reacting to your boldest 2023 fantasy predictions

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We continue 'Conviction Week' on the pod with the second preseason episode of Ekeler's Edge. Los Angeles Chargers RB joins Matt Harmon to dive into the Ask Austin Mailbag where we asked for your boldest fantasy predictions for the 2023 season. And boy did you deliver.

But first, we get Harmon and Ekeler's reaction to the latest news that Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is expected end his training camp holdout. The two also discuss the biggest impressions from the latest Chargers preseason game and Ekeler provides an update on the RB2 position battle taking place between Josh Kelly and Isaiah Spiller.

In the 'Under The Hood' segment, Harmon and Ekeler dive into what it takes for a rookie WRs to get acclimated to the NFL and how Chargers first round pick and rookie WR Quentin Johnston is adapting to the league.

The two then react to the bold fantasy predictions from the Ask Austin Mailbag. While the takes touched on different positions, all of them were bold.

0:36 - Hurricanes and earthquakes in LA... OH MY

3:00 - Austin Ekeler reacts to Josh Jacobs potentially ending holdout

7:45 - Any RB2 emerging for LA Chargers after second preseason game?

15:38 - Under the hood: How long does it take rookie WRs to acclimate to NFL?

23:38 - Ask Austin Mailbag: Your boldest fantasy predictions for 2023

