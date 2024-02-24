Eagles WR A.J. Brown on future in Philadelphia: 'I want to be here. It's as simple as that.'

A.J. Brown called into a Philadelphia sports talk radio show on Friday with the purpose of setting the record straight about his future with the Eagles.

Since the Eagles' playoff exit, the wide receiver has been the subject of rumors regarding his unhappiness and desire to move on. Brown dialed into the 94WIP Afternoon Show with Ike Reese and Jack Fritz and made it clear he did not want to leave Philadelphia.

"I have no problem," Brown said when asked by Reese, who played seven seasons with the Eagles, about whether he wanted to stay with the organization. "I want to be here. It's as simple as that. I love where I'm at. It's as simple as that. Next question."

Brown has recorded the two best seasons in receiving yards by any wide receiver in franchise history. Since coming over from the Tennessee Titans in a 2022 trade, the 26-year-old has 2,952 receiving yards, 194 receptions, and 18 touchdowns.

Philly media is so lame. It’s literally something everyday. Then the fans be believe the bs. They really should start raising the prices of microphones and cameras because you people will say anything for views. I see why nobody likes us because we don’t even like us. #RealityTV — AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) February 22, 2024

Brown also touched on the Eagles' collapse in the second-half of the season. After beginning the year 10-1, they lost five out of their last six games and were dropped 32-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

While speaking with Reese and Fritz, Brown denied any rift in the locker room between the players, calling any rumors of the sort “total BS.”

"Yeah, the locker room is fine," Brown said. "Like I said earlier in the season or after the season, the players just weren't executing. Like I said in the interview. That's what it came down to. I think the media kind of ran with 'It's the culture. It's the culture's fault. The culture didn't prepare us' and this and that.

"I never blamed the coaches. I'm not the person to blame the coaches. I'm not trying to blame anyone. I'm the guy who's going to look in the mirror and go challenge everybody else. It was the players not executing and that's what was happening."

Late in the season, Brown put the blame on the players as a spotlight was being put on the coaching staff for the team's downward spiral.

As for his relationship with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Brown said that did not play into what happened at the end of the season.

"You know, I think that's sort of BS. I'm not going to get into me and his relationship on the air," Brown said. "But it's total BS, you know what I'm saying. It wasn't a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They weren't talking about that then, so they only started talking about that when we started losing. Of course, you see friction from everybody, from the coaches, the players and from everybody. So, there you go."

Brown signed a four-year, $100 million extension with $56.5 million guaranteed following the trade to the Eagles.