Eagles fans turn kelly green jersey release into 'basically a tailgate'

Philadelphia Eagles fans lined up for hours outside Lincoln Financial Field on Monday morning to be the first to get the team's new kelly green throwback alternate jerseys. And whenever Eagles fans gather in a group, they can't help but answer nature's primal call: throw a tailgate. So that's what they did. They turned a checkout line into "basically a tailgate."

If you needed another example of how much @eagles fans love their team. This is the line finally allowed in outside the doors of the Eagles Pro Shop at the stadium in South Philadelphia to buy the first new kelly green jerseys for sale starting at 9am. pic.twitter.com/umTg8E4uOQ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) July 31, 2023

"One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, pair of shorts, nine ..." 🤣



Eagles fans are one of a kind 💚 🎥 pic.twitter.com/mjdBkyoZ1W — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 31, 2023

Eagles fans have been waiting for years and years for the return of these classic 1990s uniforms. They've been saving their money for this occasion as well, since it looked like Black Friday inside the Eagles Pro Shop.

A frenzy inside the Eagles Pro Shop @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/EV90dIbLsW — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) July 31, 2023

So are these jerseys worth all the hype? Or are Eagles fans simply acting out of sleep deprivation (they began lining up before 4 a.m.) and football withdrawal? Let's take a look.

Eagles are going back to their classic Kelly Greens from the early ‘90s as their alternate uniforms this season. They’re on sale today and fans have been tailgating for them since 3:30 this morning. pic.twitter.com/p1npbWBTIY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2023

A look at the $175 stitched and $130 replica versions of Kelly Green #Eagles jerseys: pic.twitter.com/nFT5CbAuOg — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 31, 2023

They also released a hype video, which has no business being so good considering it's a hype video for a jersey.

When you get DJ Jazzy Jeff to narrate your jersey release video, it's no wonder that fans would choose to miss a vital medical procedure so they can get first crack at buying one of those babies.

skipping an mri for the kelly green jersey drop



it just means more in philly pic.twitter.com/wfobBULYYq — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) July 31, 2023

You can see the uniforms in action during two games in the upcoming season: Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.