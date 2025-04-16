Duke's Kon Knueppel declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Duke’s Kon Knueppel is heading to the NBA.

The freshman wing announced Wednesday that he was declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. Knueppel averaged 14.4 points per game in his lone season in Durham.

Forever a Blue Devil. Taking the Brotherhood with me to the next chapter. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/bE09xX1Dzo — Kon II Knueppel (@Kon2Knueppel) April 16, 2025

The 6-7 prospect is a likely lottery pick after an efficient season. He was Duke’s second-leading scorer behind likely No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Knueppel shot 48% from the field and over 40% from behind the 3-point line. He was one of three Duke players along with Khaman Maluach and Sion James to appear in all 39 of the Blue Devils’ games.

Duke's season ended in the Final Four with a loss to Houston in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament. Duke was outscored 11-1 at the end of the 70-67 loss after leading 66-59 with 1:26 to go after Flagg made two free throws.

Knueppel played 38 minutes in that game and had 16 points to go with seven rebounds. Before the Final Four, Knueppel scored 21 points in Duke’s easy Elite Eight win over Alabama and had 20 points in the Sweet 16 against Arizona as he was 5-of-7 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Knueppel was a five-star recruit in the class of 2024 after signing with Duke in September of 2023. The Wisconsin native was ranked as the No. 9 player in the country and the No. 6 shooting guard.

With Knueppel declaring for the draft, Flagg's decision is still to come. Maluach could also declare for the 2025 draft as he's a possible lottery pick thanks to his defensive ability. Even if all three players leave, Duke is well-stocked for the 2025-26 season with the return of Tyrese Proctor and Isaiah Evans and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Duke has signed five-star prospect Shelton Henderson and Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer. Cameron is also a five-star recruit while Cayden is a four-star player.