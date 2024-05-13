Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in federal prison: Sources

MIAMI — Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in a Miami federal prison, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Navarro, the former Trump White House adviser, was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is currently being housed at Federal Prison Camp in Miami, Florida.

Trump Jr. confirmed the visit to ABC News.

“It’s important to show support,” he said.

Trump Jr. told ABC News Navarro is in “good spirits" and believes he’s been wrongfully convicted.

Navarro claimed at a news conference in March that the case against him an "unprecedented assault on the constitutional separation of powers."

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of his sentence and he was forced to report to prison in March to serve his four-month confinement.

At the news conference, Navarro mentioned former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress case and how Bannon was allowed to remain free from prison while he appeals his case.

Bannon lost his appeal that his conviction be tossed out in the House Jan. 6 committee case and he is scheduled to report to prison at an unspecified date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.