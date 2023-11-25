Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips out for season after tearing Achilles vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips sustained a season-ending Achilles tear during the team's 34-13 win over the Jets on Black Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old sustained the non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter. Replay of Phillips' reaction to the snap showed the telltale signs of an Achilles injury in his right calf. Falling to the field at the line of scrimmage, he was eventually carted off the field.

After a majority of his teammates team stayed with him while trainers did their evaluations, he was shown on the broadcast sobbing into a towel as he was taken the locker room.

Reporters saw Phillips walking with crutches and a walking boot on his right ankle in the locker room. While some were hoping it was calf injury, head coach Mike McDaniel took the podium in a postgame news conference and said he wasn't optimistic.

Still, Phillips took to social media to share a positive message:

Absolutely devastated, but I feel strength in knowing that this is all a part of God’s plan, and that I have an incredible team and support system around me. I’ll be back stronger than ever 💪🏽 Fins up 🐬🙏🏾 — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) November 25, 2023

This story will be updated.