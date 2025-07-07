DOJ, FBI review finds no Jeffrey Epstein 'client list,' confirms suicide: Memo

NEW YORK --- A review ordered by President Donald Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that notorious deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, according to a new memo reviewed by ABC News.

The department has also released hours of purported footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirms Epstein died by suicide while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019 -- contradicting conspiracy theories long embraced or spread by allies of President Trump and others.

The memo is also likely to generate outrage among those who have claimed Epstein's known high-profile associates could be implicated in his crimes. According to the FBI and DOJ review, no further charges are expected in connection with their probes into Epstein, as investigators "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously promised the public release of scores of records associated with federal probes into Epstein, though in recent interviews, she has claimed the delay was attributed to "tens of thousands" of videos within the FBI's possession showing potential pornography of minors.

In late February, Bondi handed out binders with Epstein case files to pro-Trump social media influencers at the White House -- files that ultimately contained little new information. As ABC News reported at the time, the move caught White House officials off guard and outraged some supporters of the president, who had been promised that more details would be made public.

Bondi has faced growing criticism from some Trump supporters over the delay in releasing the records. The Epstein files for years have been the subject of widespread speculation and conspiracy theories that the government was covering up information and a supposed "client list" to protect powerful businessmen and politicians. Multiple sources have told ABC News that no such list has ever surfaced.

In explaining their determination not to release further records from the investigation, the DOJ memo states that one of the government's "highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims," before adding, "Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends."

President Trump and the White House have been peppered with questions in recent months over the timing of the release of the next "phase" of documents previously promised by Bondi.

In an exchange in the Oval Office on April 22, Trump said he was unaware of when the Epstein files would be released.

"I don't know. I'll speak to the Attorney General about that," Trump said. "I really don't know."

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, in the midst of a public falling out with Trump in the wake of his departure from the administration last month -- shared a post on X that claimed the delay in releasing the Epstein files was due to Trump's name appearing in them.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he wrote. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT."

The post was among several critical of Trump that Musk later removed from his account.

Trump soon after dismissed Musk's claims in an interview with NBC News.

"That's called 'old news.' That's been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it -- it's old news," he said.

"This has been talked about for years and years. And as you know, I was not friendly with Epstein for probably 18 years before he died. I was not at all friendly with him," Trump added.

In tense private conversations, Bondi had previously pressed FBI Director Kash Patel to review the still-secret information from the case involving one of the most infamous sex trafficking criminals in modern history, sources told ABC News.

As many as a thousand FBI agents, many of whom were typically focused on national security matters, were enlisted to help with the effort, sources added.

In an interview in March, Bondi was asked about the increasing pressure from Trump's base to release more files, and confirmed that the department was working to make them public.

"The MAGA group is mad that we don't know more about the Epstein files…are you going to give us any more information? Fox News' Maria Bartiromo asked the attorney general.

Bondi responded that FBI Director Kash Patel was working on providing the DOJ with a timeline for the next document release.

"We will get out as much as we can, as fast as we can to the American people," Bondi said.

Axios was first to report the release of the DOJ and FBI's memo.

