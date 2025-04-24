Dodgers scrap bullpen session for 2-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who felt discomfort in injured shoulder after throwing

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday as he recovers from inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

But his return has hit a snag. Snell felt discomfort in his shoulder after playing catch on Tuesday, and his Wednesday bullpen sessions was scrapped.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed the news on Wednesday at Wrigley Field ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs.

"As he was playing catch, he just didn't feel great," Roberts said, per ESPN. "Right now, we're going to slow play the throwing. Will probably get it looked at again when we get back home."

Snell has pitched just nine innings for the Dodgers in two starts since joining them on a five-year, $182 million contract in the offseason. He pitched in the Dodgers' third game of the season on March 27 and then again on April 2. He has a 2.00 ERA across the two games.

He felt soreness in his left shoulder during a bullpen session and underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation. The Dodgers placed him on the 15-day injured list on April 6, retroactive to April 3.

Since then, Snell threw a bullpen session on Saturday before Wednesday's bullpen session got canceled. Roberts downplayed Snell's injury and told reporters that his delayed return is part of a bigger-picture decision to have him healthy later in the season.

"Part of the messaging from us to Blake is, it's about later on in the season, and if there's any type of discomfort, let's not try to fight through it," Roberts said, per MLB.com. "Given where we're at right now on the calendar, not concerned at all. And even talking to Blake yesterday, wasn't concerned."

Snell, 32, is in his 10th MLB season. He spent a single season with the San Francisco Giants in 2024 after winning his second Cy Young award in 2023 as a member of the San Diego Padres. Snell won his previous Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

Snell's addition to the Dodgers was a highlight of an offseason spending spree in which the team made significant upgrades to a roster that just won a World Series. If he and his teammates are healthy, the Dodgers project to have one of, if not the best pitching staff in baseball.