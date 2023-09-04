Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested, charged with felony domestic violence

Julio Urías, starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence Sunday night, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN.



Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 4, 2023

Los Angeles county jail records show that Urías was arrested around 11:00 p.m. PT, and was booked into jail at 1:05 a.m. He was released at 4:47 a.m. on $50,000 bond. No other details about the arrest are available, though we do know where Urías was on Sunday night: he was at BMO Stadium watching LAFC take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Urías, 27, has been with the Dodgers his entire career, and this is not the first time he's been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. He was arrested in May 2019 in a parking lot in Los Angeles after witnesses told police that they saw him push a woman to the ground. Though security footage reportedly supported what the witnesses saw, the woman Urías was with told police that she fell. The L.A. city attorney declined to press charges, deciding instead to defer them as long as Urías wasn't arrested for a violent crime in the next year (the length of the statute of limitations).

While charges weren't pressed in May 2019, that's not the same as an expungement. Urías' arrest for domestic violence still exists in the public record, as does the police report.

And so does his MLB suspension. Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Urías 20 games in 2019 as discipline for violating the MLB/MLBPA joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. If MLB sees fit to suspend Urías for this incident, it's possible it could be longer than 20 games since this would be his second documented violation.

Urías is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m.