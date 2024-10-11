Dodgers announce Yoshinobu Yamamoto as NLDS Game 5 starter vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going with Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 5 of the NLDS.

The team announced the right-hander as the starter for their winner-take-all game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. There had been some mystery over their selection, but Yamamoto was the most likely choice.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 5 of the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/Tu2971eSXk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 11, 2024

Yu Darvish was already announced as the Padres' starter for Game 5. It will be two Japanese starters going toe-for-toe in a game that already featured Shohei Ohtani.

Yamamoto has made three starts against the Padres so far in his MLB rookie season, and none of them have gone particular well. He got knocked around in his MLB debut in Korea on March 21, allowing four hits and five runs in a single inning of work. He followed that up with three earned runs in five innings on April 12.

In Game 1 of the NLDS, he allowed five earned runs and five hits in three innings, which didn't prevent the Dodgers from eeking out a 7-5 win at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers proceeded to drop the next two games before blowing out the Padres 8-0 on Wednesday to force a Game 5.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Game 1 that he believed Yamamoto might have been tipping his pitches, via MLB.com:

"There are some things that I think we're going to dig into, because I think at second base they had some things with his glove [that were] giving away some pitches," Roberts said. "We're going to clean that up. That's part of baseball. So it's on us to kind of clean that up and not give away what pitch he's going to throw."

Yamamoto is in his first season with the Dodgers after signing an MLB pitcher record 12-year, $325 million deal last winter.

It likely won't just be Yamamoto against the Padres, knowing the Dodgers. The team also has Game 2 starter Jack Flaherty waiting in the wings. He was seen doing exercises in the team's bullpen in Game 4 and appeared an option to pitch in relief, but he could instead operate as a backup in case Yamamoto's start goes south as quickly as it has in the past.

The team also isn't shy about leaning on its bullpen, which pitched a shutout in Game 4 and got a full day of rest on Thursday. Few teams care as little about the conventionality of their postseason pitching plans as the Dodgers.

Whoever wins at Dodger Stadium on Friday will face the New York Mets in the NLCS, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday.