Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

NEW YORK — Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., died Monday from prostate cancer, according to The King Center.

He was 62 years old.

"The sudden shock is devastating," his brother Martin Luther King III said in a statement. "It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.