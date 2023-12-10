Devin Haney mauls Regis Prograis to capture super lightweight title

No one's going to dispute this Devin Haney victory.

The former undisputed lightweight champion dominated WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis on Saturday to win his first title in a new division, after winning his first 30 fights at 135 pounds.

It was a shutout-plus for Haney, who won 120-107 on all three judges' scorecards. He got his knockdown in the third round with a hard right that Prograis simply didn't see coming:

The numbers concurred with the judges' opinions. CompBox had Haney outlanding Prograis 129-36, and 80-31 in power punches. Prograis didn't land more than five punches in a single round of the fight, while Haney cracked double digits in nine of them.

"That motherf***er is good. I gotta give credit where it's due," Prograis said after the bout. "Devin Haney is better than I thought. I'm not gonna lie."

The performance was a complete about-face from Haney's last win, a controversial decision over former lightweight champ Vasiliy Lomachenko that saw Haney's reputation see a small downturn after his wins over George Kambosos Jr. to unite the division.

The question is where Haney, now 31-0 with titles in two divisions, goes from here. One possible answer is to face former lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez, who also made the jump to super lightweight in June. He defeated Josh Taylor by unanimous decision to capture the WBO title.

There are also no shortage of dynamic opponents still waiting at lightweight, including Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis. Ryan Garcia was calling for a shot minutes after the fight was over.