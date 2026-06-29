Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold's bond set at $1 million in kidnapping conspiracy case

(TAMPA, Fla.) -- A judge in Florida set Detroit Lions NFL cornerback Terrion Arnold's bond at $1 million on Monday, denying the prosecutors' request that he remain held without bond on charges alleging he orchestrated a kidnapping in which three men were robbed and beaten at gunpoint.

The 23-year-old NFL player is one of seven people arrested in connection with the "targeted armed robbery" last February in Tampa, police said.

Arnold is accused of "coordinating and directing" the codefendants in an alleged conspiracy to "lure" the three men to an apartment, where prosecutors say they were beaten in retaliation for the alleged theft of more than $200,000 worth of Arnold's personal property from an Airbnb in which he had stayed with friends days earlier in Largo, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

Arnold surrendered to authorities on Wednesday and was initially denied bond following his arrest on multiple armed robbery and kidnapping charges. He faces a potential sentence of up to life in prison if convicted on the charges, prosecutors said.

A county prosecutor alleged during a detention hearing in Tampa on Monday that Arnold was "the reason why this gets set in motion."

"There's three individuals that had guns pointed in their faces because of this defendant," Kevin Riley, an attorney with the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, said.

Defense attorney Harvey Steinberg asked the judge not to find probable cause. He argued that the evidence presented so far only shows that Arnold was "suspicious" that his phone was taken and wanted to confront someone, but that there is "zero evidence" that he was aware that there was going to be a beating or guns involved.

"Did my client direct them? Nope," Steinberg said.

Judge Christopher Sabella found there was probable cause, calling the case "serious," but denied the state's motion to detain Arnold ahead of trial. He set bond at $1 million, saying the amount was "consistent with the serious nature of the charges."

Among the bond conditions, Arnold must surrender his passport and is only allowed to leave his residence for work or legal purposes.

The state had asked that Arnold be required to wear an ankle monitor, which the judge denied after Arnold's defense argued that the monitor would make him unable to work due to strict NFL requirements regarding attire.

"I don't want to interfere with his ability to make a living," Sabella said, adding that he suspects Arnold will have a "paparazzi monitor" that will make his whereabouts known.

"If he shows up on a beach in Tahiti, he'll be on social media," Sabella said. "If he violates the conditions of his bond, he will be found."

Arnold, who was in handcuffs during the court appearance, could be seen smiling with his attorneys following the hearing.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4, three days after multiple items belonging to Arnold and others were stolen from an Airbnb he had rented, according to police. On Feb. 3, Arnold and others reported a loss totaling more than $250,000 to the Largo Police Department, police said.

The men, all in their late teens, were allegedly beaten and pistol-whipped by two of the co-defendants, while a third streamed the assault to Arnold and other suspects who were traveling to the apartment, police said. Investigators uncovered a group chat in which Arnold and another suspect allegedly gave directions during the assault, police said.

After arriving at the apartment, Arnold allegedly directed the other suspects to go inside, at which point the victims were robbed during the ongoing assault, police said. Their wallets, phones, jackets, cash and jewelry totaling more than $6,200 were stolen, according to the criminal report.

Nearly two hours after arriving at the apartment, the victims were escorted out by armed suspects and left in their vehicle, police said. Arnold never entered the apartment or interacted with the victims, based on the police statement.

The victims reported the incident to Tampa police and "positively identified the suspects," police said. The three victims had "visible injuries from being battered," police said.

Arnold allegedly suspected that two of the three victims were responsible for the theft, though investigators ultimately determined that none of them were involved, Tampa police said.

Cell phone evidence and "corroborating testimony" from the co-defendants also "helped establish Arnold's role in planning and directing the crimes," the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said.

Among the six codefendants arrested in connection with the case, four men are being held without bond, while two women pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbery and kidnapping charges, according to the state attorney's office. As part of their plea agreements, they are required to testify truthfully in proceedings related to the case, the office said.

Arnold's sports management team said he "categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence."

"There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations," Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports and Entertainment Agency, said in a statement to ABC News. "Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences."

Following Monday's hearing, White said the the judge's ruling "confirms that there is very little evidence to even suggest any criminal involvement by Mr. Arnold."

The Lions said in a statement to ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ that they are "aware of the legal situation" involving Arnold and "will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

Arnold, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, played at the University of Alabama and was a first-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.