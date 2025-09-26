Des Moines, Iowa, public school leader detained by immigration agents, school board says

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Federal immigration agents have detained the head administrator of Iowa's capital city public schools, the school board said Friday.

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements agents Friday morning, school board president Jackie Norris said in a statement. A spokesperson for the district said they do not have additional information to share at this time.

“We have no confirmed information as to why Dr. Roberts is being detained or the next potential steps,” Norris said in her statement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement records show Roberts in their custody at a county jail in western Iowa. But a Pottawattamie County jail employee said he is not currently at their jail. The jail in Council Bluffs is about 130 miles west of Des Moines.

An employee at the ICE office in St. Paul, Minnesota, which oversees operations in Iowa, said he had no information on Roberts’ arrest. An email to ICE’s national media line wasn’t immediately returned, and its phone rang unanswered. Additional calls to other regional offices in Omaha, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri, also went unanswered.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.