Department of Defense official charged with running dogfighting ring

WASHINGTON — A Department of Defense official has been charged with dogfighting, according to records unsealed by the Justice Department on Monday night.

Fredrick D. Moorefield Jr. -- who serves as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control and Communications -- allegedly engaged in dogfighting under the code name "GeeHad," according to a statement from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's office.

“Moorefield … and [his] associates used [an] encrypted messaging application to discuss how to train dogs for illegal dogfighting, exchanged videos about dogfighting, and arranged and coordinated dogfights,” the statement read. “Moorefield … also discussed betting on dogfighting, discussed dogs that died as a result of dogfighting, and circulated media reports about dogfighters who had been caught by law enforcement. As further alleged in the affidavit, Moorefield … also discussed how to conceal [his] conduct from law enforcement.”

In one instance in 2018, the DOJ alleges that Moorfield disposed of two dogs who had been killed on his Maryland property that had wounds consistent with dogfighting. Officials eventually linked Moorfield to the dead dogs by identifying a piece of mail located with the dogs bodies, authorities said.

The agent who filed the complaint alleges that Moorefield "sponsored" the dogs in a dogfight.

Moorefield was allegedly involved in a larger dogfighting conspiracy called DMV Kennels, in what reassembled some sort of dogfighting league, the DOJ said in their statement.

The complaint alleges Moorefield had been dogfighting and training dogs to fight since at least 2009.

Prosecutors say they found "multiple" photographs, taken in March 2023, that show dogs in cages and wearing weighted collars -- all hallmarks that are consistent with dogfighting training.

A known dogfighter who agreed to cooperate with the government confirmed that Moorefield was engaged in training dogs to fight and wagering on them.

Meanwhile, at least 12 dogs were seized between two properties belonging to Moorefield Jr. and his co-defendant, a barber who was also charged with dogfighting.

Telegram messages from September 2023 show that Moorefield was allegedly engaging in dogfighting and officials said that he admitted this to investigators when they came to search his property.

Following his arrest, authorities were able to seize items consistent with killing dogs after they lose in a fight.

“Twelve dogs were recovered and seized by the federal government,” officials announced. “Law enforcement also recovered veterinary steroids, training schedules, a carpet that appeared to be stained with blood, and a weighted dog vest with a patch reading 'Geehad Kennels.' In addition, law enforcement officers seized a device consisting of an electrical plug and jumper cables, which the affidavit alleges is consistent with devices used to execute dogs that lose dogfights.”

If convicted, Moorfield faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for possessing, training, or transporting animals for participation in an animal fighting venture.

