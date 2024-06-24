Dearica Hamby replaces Cameron Brink on USA Basketball's 2024 3x3 women's national team

Dearica Hamby has been named to the USA 3x3 women's basketball team for the Paris Olympics. USA Basketball made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Hamby joins Cierra Burdick, the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard and TCU's Hailey Van Lith on the roster, which was originally announced earlier this month.

The 10-year WNBA veteran takes the spot of Los Angeles Sparks teammate Cameron Brink, who suffered a torn ACL in her left knee last Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun. The USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team Committee chose Hamby as a replacement.

Hamby currently ranks 10th in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game. That's the highest scoring average of her career. Her 10.5 rebounds per game is third in the league.

"It is an honor to announce Dearica Hamby’s addition to the USA 3x3 Women’s National Team and we look forward to getting to work as a squad very soon,” said USA Basketball 3x3 national team director Jay Demings, who is also a member of the selection committee. "USA Basketball continues to keep Cameron Brink in our thoughts as she focuses on her recovery."

Like each member of the USA roster, Hamby has previous experience in 5-on-5 and 3x3 play. She made her FIBA 3x3 Women's Series debut at the Springfield Stop, played at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Last year, Hamby played on the gold medal team at the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, winning tournament MVP honors.

The USA 3x3 women's basketball team will be coached by Connecticut Sun team president Jennifer Rizzotti, assisted by University of Rhode Island coach Tammi Reiss.

The Paris Olympics 3x3 basketball competition will be played July 30 through Aug. 5 at Place de la Concorde.