DeAndre Hopkins reportedly joining Ravens on a 1-year, $6 million deal

After a short run and a Super Bowl trip with the Kansas City Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins is headed to Baltimore.

The wide receiver struck a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lamar Jackson has a new weapon: Sources say former #Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the #Ravens on a 1-year, $6Mdeal.



A new home with another AFC powerhouse. Deal done by Tory Dandy of CAA. pic.twitter.com/HVoxxELBrw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2025

Hopkins was dealt to the Chiefs by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the deadline last season, and he helped the team reach the Super Bowl for a third straight season. Hopkins had 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in Kansas City. He had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in their loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, too.

