David Montgomery leaves Lions-Vikings games with knee injury

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury.

Montgomery suffered the injury in the first quarter. He was tackled on a third-down run as Minnesota held a 10-0 lead. Montgomery was slow to get up after the hit and needed help from two trainers as he limped off the field.

David Montgomery is helped off the field with a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/MAJNQqTO3R — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2024

The Lions initially listed Montgomery as questionable to return with a knee injury. The precise nature of his injury was unclear.

