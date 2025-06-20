Dad arrested for son's death after allegedly leaving him in hot car to go drinking

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida have arrested a father who they say is responsible for the death of his 18-month-old son after he left him “helpless in a hot truck” for more than three hours while he got a haircut and went drinking at a local bar, police say.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office along with the Ormond Beach Police Department arrested 33-year-old Scott Allen Gardner on Thursday and charged him with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm, according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

“Gardner is responsible for the death of his 18-month-old son Sebastian, who was left helpless in a hot truck for more than 3 hours on the afternoon of Friday, June 6, while Gardner got a haircut and then went drinking inside Hanky Panky's Lounge,” authorities said.

Additionally, Gardner gave multiple false accounts of what occurred that day when he was being investigated by police, officials said.

“It was estimated by medical personnel that Sebastian's body temperature reached 111 degrees during this tragedy,” police said. “The same OBPD officer who tried to revive Sebastian placed Gardner in handcuffs today as he was taken into custody at his mother's home in Ormond Beach.”

Officials said they will provide more details of the investigation on Friday and that their investigation is currently ongoing.

