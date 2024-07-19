CrowdStrike outage sparks global chaos with airline, bank and other disruptions

NEW YORK — A wave of IT outages swept across the globe Friday morning, causing over 1,000 flight cancelations and stalling internal and external systems across a variety of industries including hospitals, banks, stock exchanges and other institutions, as some Microsoft-based computers ceased to work.

CrowdStrike -- an American cybersecurity technology firm that provides cloud workload protection, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services -- said the outage is not a due to a cyber attack; it was caused by a software issue that has been identified and a fix had been deployed.

Some systems can be fixed and back up and running immediately -- but for others it "could be hours, could be a bit longer" before everything is back up and running, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC in an on-air interview. For some customers, it will take more than rebooting systems to work through fixes.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted," Kurtz said earlier Friday.

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," Kurtz said.

The Alaska State Troopers told ABC News there have been 911 outages across the state.

Some computers have been affected at Department of Justice in the outage, though there was no indication that it was affecting law enforcement activities in the field, a source told ABC News. A notice issued by the DOJ Office of the Chief information officer said the issue is "significant" and there is no restoration time.

The DOJ alerted users that they are among the businesses and government users worldwide affected and that the DOJ Office of the Chief Information Officer has actively been troubleshooting possible workarounds with Component CIOs and technical teams.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has also put out an alert to hospitals and law enforcement reporting that “multiple government agencies” have been affected, including the secretary’s operations center - even as the problem is starting to roll back.

Some hospitals around the country have also been affected in the IT outage. Mass General Brigham in Boston, Massachusetts, cancelled all elective surgeries on Friday and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Avondale, Ohio, also reported some disruptions.

The D.C. Metro system was also impacted, telling ABC News some of its internal systems were down and IT teams are working to resolve the issue.

New York City's mass transit system, the largest in the U.S., says that bus and train operations are not impacted by the global outage, though some MTA customer information systems are temporarily offline.

Global IT outages have also been reported in many countries across the world including Berlin Airport in Germany, the London Stock Exchange, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

"We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services," Microsoft said in a statement released on social media Friday morning.

Airlines are now beginning to slowly come back online, but it is expected to take time before they are back up and fully operational. Delays and cancellations are expected through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Over 1,000 flights have been canceled in the U.S. after American Airlines, United and Delta asked the FAA for global ground stop on all flights, according to an alert from the FAA on Friday morning.

The airlines with the highest rate of cancellations and delays so far are Delta and American. Delta has 331 cancellations and 194 delays. In its most recent update, Delta said that it has resumed some flight departures.

"No one here knows anything, the gate agents said we all know as much as they do," an airline passenger told ABC News, saying his flight from SeaTac Airport in Washington was delayed for two hours on the tarmac before passengers were deplaned. "I feel awful for the employees and those that have a sick loved one they need to get to or funerals, thankfully that's not us."

The FAA told air traffic controllers to tell airborne pilots that airlines are currently experiencing communication issues. Meanwhile, flights that were in the air already were allowed to continue on, but no American, United or Delta flights had been taking off during the outage.

"We're aware of a technical issue with CrowdStrike that is impacting multiple carriers. American is working with CrowdStrike to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United," United Airlines said in a statement on Friday morning. "While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations."

President Joe Biden was briefed on the CrowdStrike outage and his team is in touch with the company and impacted organizations, the White House said Friday.

"His team is engaged across the interagency to get sector by sector updates throughout the day and is standing by to provide assistance as needed," the White House said.

The stock price of CrowdStrike plummeted in early trading on Friday amid a global IT outage that has affected clients worldwide. Shares fell nearly 15% on Friday morning, dropping the price to its lowest level since May.

