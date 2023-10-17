‘Critical to our national security;’ Military recruitment declining, recruiters try new approaches

WASHINGTON DC — New data indicated the military is struggling to hire new service members, which leading to the different branches changing how they do business.

Several branches didn’t meet their recruiting goals this year, and Pentagon leaders are calling for major changes.

The U.S. Army is moving to an old Branding to try and attract new recruits with its “be all you can be” slogan.

Of the five branches, just two met their goals for recruitment, the marines and the Space Force.

This decline in recruiting comes at a time when the military is offering more bonuses and relaxing policies.

Lawmakers on both sides told News Center 7′s Blair Miller they are concerned about the impact.

“The modern military cannot maintain its high readiness standards, critical to our national security,” Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said.

As US troops are being positioned in the Middle East, questions are arising regarding our country’s military readiness while deploying resources to Ukraine and Israel.

“The movement of military forces has a variety of purposes. It reassures the Israelis, that the United States is committed in a tangible way,” Retired Marine Colonel Mark Cancian said.

The military says it’s trying to change how it approaches recruitment, like focusing on who their recruiters are.

The new Chief of the Army says there’s still one big obstacle.

“Some of the challenges that we’re having is having people to meet our standard. We are not going to lower our standards,” General Randy George, the U.S. Army Chief of Staff said.

Each branch is trying to offer bonuses, like the Navy offering high incentives. More than $100,000 depending on your job and rank.

