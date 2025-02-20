Cowboys lineman Zack Martin, 7-time All-Pro and likely Hall of Famer, to retire after 11 seasons

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin is expected to retire after an 11-year NFL career. He informed the team of his decision on Thursday, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported.

Martin, 34, earned first-team All-Pro honors seven times (and second-team twice) and was named to nine Pro Bowls, a performance that likely has him ticketed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, Martin was limited to 10 games last season after undergoing season-ending surgery on his ankle during Week 14. The ankle had been causing Martin difficulty going into the season.

Asked about possible retirement with surgery imminent, Martin said he would make that decision after the season.

"This is not the time to have those discussions, and this is kind of all I'll say about that," <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/zack-martin-emotional-candid-about-injury-and-future-with-the-cowboys-nfl">Martin told the Cowboys website</a> on Dec. 5. "It's a tough situation and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy, and then having those conversations down the road. First and foremost, I want to get healthy and maybe those conversations are a little bit easier."

My top 2016 Zack Martin clip. Great job banging down on the shaded NT, keying the scraping LB, & delivering a violent strike. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HSFzYqb5zZ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 6, 2017

Just under two weeks after the NFL season officially ended and with his contract expired, Martin has reportedly decided he's ready to retire.

The Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as head coach and voicing a commitment to running the football with new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams intrigued Martin "a little bit" as he mulled over his decision.

During his 11 seasons, Martin started all 162 games he played during his career. He was the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (No. 16 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.