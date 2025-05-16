Could Cooper Flagg force his way to the Celtics? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

On the latest episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show, Kevin and guest Tom Haberstroh explored the idea of Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 overall pick and Maine native, somehow landing with the Boston Celtics.

As O’Connor revealed, Boston used some of its interview slots at the NBA Draft Combine to meet with Cooper Flagg, as well as Tre Johnson (a projected top-five pick), even though the Celtics hold no pick anywhere near the top of this year’s draft. Teams are limited to 13 interviews at the combine, O'Connor said.

“At the draft combine this week, Tre Johnson openly said the Celtics interviewed him," O'Connor said. "I have multiple sources telling me the Celtics also interviewed Cooper Flagg. Now, this does not mean they’re going to trade up into the top 10, but I do think it’s interesting.”

The Dallas Mavericks own the No. 1 pick this year. But O’Connor and Haberstroh discussed the hypothetical: Would Boston put Jaylen Brown (a recent Finals MVP) on the table to move up for Flagg? What would Dallas say? And would Flagg himself (or his camp) try to “pull an Eli Manning” — refusing to play for the Mavs to land in Boston?

“Boston calls Nico [Harrison, Dallas GM] and they offer Jaylen Brown. And how many first-round picks is it gonna take? … I just wonder if Dallas and their entire decision-making unit would listen.”

Realistically, big trades for the No. 1 pick, especially when a generational prospect is available, are rare. But as both hosts note, it only takes a few phone calls — and possibly a little leverage from the player’s side — to kick-start something dramatic.

