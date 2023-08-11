Cooper Flagg reclassifies up to the 2024 high school class, eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg, one of the top prospects in high school basketball, has reclassified up to the 2024 high school class, he announced via his Instagram account Friday. Flagg, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Newport, Maine, was a top-three player in the 2025 recruiting class and is now up for the top spot in the 2024 class, alongside guards Dylan Harper and Tre Johnson.

Rumblings of Flagg's reclassification hit the AAU scene in May on Nike's EYBL circuit as Flagg dominated the competition in the 16-under division. Flagg, playing for Maine United, became the first player ever to score 50-plus points during an EYBL game in April and has been on NBA scouts' radars since he hit the scene last summer. Flagg capped off his final summer in AAU basketball with a dominant performance, averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 6.8 blocks and 5.7 assists per game during Nike's Peach Jam. He was named the MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp and participated in Jayson Tatum's Jordan Brand camp, Stephen Curry's SC Select camp and is currently in Oregon for the Nike Skills Academy.

Flagg recently took a visit to Duke, with the Blue Devils favored to land the five-star recruit. Other programs involved include UConn, Kansas, Michigan, Texas, UCLA, Villanova and West Virginia.

Flagg's twin brother, Ace, had a breakout summer and has seen his recruitment pick up after a great tournament run at Peach Jam, averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists as Maine United made it all the way to the semifinals.

"It's great playing together," Ace Flagg told Yahoo Sports. "We have a good connection on the court, obviously, so it's easy to play together and I always know where he wants the ball and vice versa. We grew up competing against one another and it's just pushed us both to be better players."

Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years. At 16 years old, with his birthday being Dec. 21, he will meet the age requirements for the NBA Draft and will not have to play two years in college. Flagg is the best rim protector in high school basketball, regardless of class, and has a natural feel for the game, improving his shot from behind the arc this summer.

Flagg will play his senior season on a loaded Montverde Academy team alongside other top players in the 2024 high school class, Asa Newell,Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen, Baylor commit Rob Wright III and Curtis Givens III.