Cool weather forecast offers hope in battling intense Southern California blaze

MOUNTAIN HOME VILLAGE, Calif. — (AP) — Several days of triple-digit temperatures have stoked a wildfire in Southern California that burned so hot it created its own thunderstorm-like weather systems, but firefighters are hoping to gain the upper hand as cooler weather is expected to move into the area after Tuesday.

The Line Fire has forced at least 6,000 people to evacuate and threatened thousands of home and commercial structures as it burns along the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Firefighters have been working in steep terrain and challenging conditions in temperatures above 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius), limiting their ability to control the blaze, which has created the type of clouds that can spawn gusty winds and lightning strikes.

“We’re dealing with triple-digit temperatures and hard-to-reach steep areas where there has not been fire in decades, or in recorded history, so all that vegetation has led to significant fuel loads,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rick Carhart said.

State fire managers said three firefighters have been injured since the blaze was reported Thursday.

An excessive heat warning issued for the Los Angeles area will expire Tuesday night before giving way to cooler high temperatures.

As of Monday evening, the blaze had charred about 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) of grass and brush and blanketed the area with a thick cloud of dark smoke. It was 5% contained.

The blaze in one of many wildfires burning across the West, including in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, where about 20,000 people have had to flee a fire outside Reno.

The Line Fire is one of the most dangerous of many in California, including one north of San Francisco that destroyed more than two dozen homes and another that broke out in Orange County southeast of Los Angeles.

Stephen Richardson, whose 1930s wooden cabin in the unincorporated community of Mountain Home Village is in the path of the Line Fire, said Monday that he installed more fire-resistant siding to the structure and trimmed some branches away from it.

“That’s about all I can do, aside from standing on the top of the roof with my garden hose, but that’s not in the plans,” Richardson said.

Southern California mountain community residents like Richardson are mulling whether to stay and protect their homes or leave. Richardson, a math and physics instructor at Platt College, said he planned to meet with his students online before deciding whether to leave the community where he was born and raised.

“If we’re seeing flames and the air gets bad, we’re probably going to head down,” he said.

Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which issues evacuation orders, said nearly 5,000 homes fell under the existing orders and nearly 17,000 more were under evacuation warnings.

Evacuations were ordered Saturday evening for Running Springs, Arrowbear Lake, areas east of Highway 330 and other regions.

Running Springs resident Steven Michael King said he had planned to stay to fight the fire and help his neighbors until Sunday morning, when the fire escalated. He had prepped his house to prevent fire damage but decided to leave out of fear smoke could keep him from finding a way out later.

The affected area is near small mountain towns in the San Bernardino National Forest where Southern California residents ski in the winter and mountain bike in the summer. Running Springs is on the route to the popular ski resort town of Big Bear.

Meanwhile, firefighters used bulldozers, helicopters and airplanes Monday to control another rapidly spreading blaze that broke out near a remote-controlled airplane airport in Orange County. The fire spread to about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) in only a few hours.

Another blaze sparked in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest, north of the city of Glendora, in Los Angeles County, was about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) and zero percent contained Monday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department ordered visitors at a campground and residents of an adjacent river community to evacuate, the U.S. Forest Service said.

And in Northern California, a fire measuring less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) started Sunday and burned at least 30 homes and commercial buildings and destroyed 40 to 50 vehicles in Clearlake City, 110 miles (117 kilometers) north of San Francisco, officials said. Roughly 4,000 people were forced to evacuate by the Boyles Fire, which was about 40% contained Monday afternoon.

In Nevada, the uncontained Davis Fire burning about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) outside Reno grew to about 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) after igniting Sunday afternoon. It originated in the Davis Creek Regional Park in the Washoe Valley and was burning in heavy timber and brush, firefighters said.

An emergency declaration issued for Washoe County by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Sunday noted that about 20,000 people were evacuated from neighborhoods, businesses, parks and campgrounds. Parts of south Reno remained under the evacuation notice on Monday and some homes, businesses and traffic signals in the area were without power.

In Idaho, fire managers were prepared for an active day, with warm, dry and windy conditions and even more challenging conditions Tuesday. The Boulder and the Lava Fires are burning in western Idaho.

In central Oregon, firefighters were dealing with a number of blazes that prompted evacuation warnings, including one west of Mount Bachelor on the Deschutes National Forest.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.