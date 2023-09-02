Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante spotted on residential surveillance camera after prison escape: DA

NEW YORK — Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was spotted in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles away from the Pennsylvania prison where he escaped from on Thursday.

Cavalcante was captured on a residential surveillance camera at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Chester County District Attorney. He was wearing pants, a light-colored t-shirt and white sneakers. He has long, back curly hair and was wearing a backpack.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week.

He was set to be transferred to a state correctional institution in four weeks before he escaped, according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Police said they received a report of an attempted burglary in Pocopson Township at around 11:30 p.m.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including U.S. Marshals, SWAT, local, state and other federal agencies are currently searching the surrounding area.

Cavalcante is from Brazil. Officials said he is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds and has shaggy black hair and brown eyes.

"Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately," Ryan said.

The authorities are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for Cavalcante.

Cavalcante is also wanted in Brazil for homicide.

