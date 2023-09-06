Community colleges nationwide face steady decline

CALIFORNIA — Community colleges are seeing a steep decline in enrollment, nationwide.

>>TRENDING: Man enters plea for charges connected to deadly shooting a Miami County park

According to the latest numbers, in the past 10 years, 2-year colleges have seen a 36% drop in the student population.

Researchers say more people are choosing trade schools instead of community colleges.

Another reason adding to the decline is that traditionally low-paying jobs are now paying higher wages.

More prospective students are choosing to attend a public four-year college to obtain a bachelor’s degree, according to Community College Research Center.

>>TRENDING: Coroner IDs 22-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. road rage shooting

“Online classes, hybrid classes, short-term classes... our community colleges went through this incredible redesign in doing flexible scheduling to meet the student needs,” Chancellor of California Community Colleges Dr. Sonya Christian said.

To fight the decline, many community colleges are now offering high school students the chance to earn college credit, while still in high school.





©2023 Cox Media Group