Colts reportedly fail to find trade for RB Jonathan Taylor, who will now start season on PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts failed to find a trade partner for Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts didn't find a "fair-value offer" for Taylor ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Taylor is now expected to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN.



With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

The Colts can still deal Taylor before the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 31.

