National

Colts' Anthony Richardson to undergo shoulder surgery, ending rookie season

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson leaves the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo surgery on his right throwing shoulder and miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season, the team announced on Wednesday.

This story will be updated...

Most Read